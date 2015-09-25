CLOSE
Church Busters: Pastors Who Want To Be Treated Like The Pope [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley is busting out churches whose pastors are as demanding as pop stars! Click on the audio player to hear Marcus further explain his frustrations with churches that treat their pastors like pop stars in this edition of Church Busters! 

Hear what other churches Marcus is busting out here, and listen to the “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

    Church Busters: Pastors Who Want To Be Treated Like The Pope [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

