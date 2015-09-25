CLOSE
Meagan Good Explains Value Of Purity, Chastity And Commitment

2015 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

During an interview with Philly.com, Meagan Good  announced she will be releasing a new book about abstinence called The Wait just after Valentine’s Day in 2016. The actress previously appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she spoke about the upcoming book, which she’s co-authoring with husband DeVon Franklin.

“We’re writing a book; it’s called The Wait,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I’d been in a couple relationships and I was like, ‘You know, this isn’t really working for me.’ I wanted to do something different.”

The Christian actress then explained why she later decided to stay abstinent before marriage.

“Spiritually, I believe it’s what I should have done, and so, I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try it this way,’” Good recalled.

