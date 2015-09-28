Actress Says “Empire” Fame Has Made It Difficult to Worship at Church

Ta’Rhonda Jones, who plays sassy assistant Porsha on the soapy Fox TV drama “Empire”, confesses the show has made it difficult for her to attend church in her hometown of Chicago.

“The preacher will say, ‘Y’all give it up for the girl from ‘Empire,’ so I take the back door to exit,” she told The Post’s Tashara Jones. “The bad part is that people that did me wrong in the past now try to reach out to me like we are friends.”

(via: Black Christian News)

ALSO SEE: DONNIE MCCLURKIN RESPONDS TO BEING TARGETED ON EMPIRE & Empire’s Trai Byers Says Show Is Platform: ‘I’m Supposed To Share The Lord With People’

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!