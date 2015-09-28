Tiff Joy chats with Yolanda Adams about the recent success of her single, “The Promise,” her new self-titled album, and how all of that has been spurring a lot of change for her, especially in her church life!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click on the audio player to hear her chat with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about the journey of becoming a singer, advice she would give to other aspiring artists, and more in this exclusive interview!

RELATED: Tiff Joy “The Promise” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Tiff Joy On How It Felt To Have “Amazing” Blow Up Three Years Later [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tiff Joy Explains Her Journey To Having Complete Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/yolanda-adams-interviews/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/898296View gallery

Tiff Joy On How Her Success Is Affecting Her Church Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com