CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Little Known Facts about Your Java on ‘National Coffee Day’

0 reads
Leave a comment

via: Coffee.org

It’s a party for the coffee drinkers! National Coffee Day and I’m all in. Found some interesting facts about my morning fuel… check them out here! ~Randi 

Coffee cup on wooden surface

Source: Jonathan Kitchen / Getty

  1. Contrary to popular belief, espresso has one-third the caffeine of a cup of coffee, simply due to serving size differences.
  2. Excelso or supremo do not mean a better quality of coffee when used to describe coffee beans, it refers to the size of the coffee bean.
  3. In 1674 a group of London women formed a group called WPAC (Women’s Petition Against Coffee). They didn’t like the amount of time their husbands spent in coffee houses rather than being home where they belonged.
  4. Beethoven counted the number of coffee beans he used to make his coffee and insisted on 60 beans per cup.
  5. Water is the only beverage more popular than coffee.
  6. Coffee beans are not really beans at all but berries from the coffee tree bush.

Read More Here

Also See: Your New Workout Partner: You Don’t Have To Quit Coffee When You’re Living A Healthy Lifestyle & So This Is Happening: Starbucks Plans To Serve Side Of Race Relations With Coffee

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

coffee , coffee.org , facts about coffee , national coffee day

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close