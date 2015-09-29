Little Known Facts about Your Java on ‘National Coffee Day’

via: Coffee.org

It’s a party for the coffee drinkers! National Coffee Day and I’m all in. Found some interesting facts about my morning fuel… check them out here! ~Randi

Contrary to popular belief, espresso has one-third the caffeine of a cup of coffee, simply due to serving size differences. Excelso or supremo do not mean a better quality of coffee when used to describe coffee beans, it refers to the size of the coffee bean. In 1674 a group of London women formed a group called WPAC (Women’s Petition Against Coffee). They didn’t like the amount of time their husbands spent in coffee houses rather than being home where they belonged. Beethoven counted the number of coffee beans he used to make his coffee and insisted on 60 beans per cup. Water is the only beverage more popular than coffee. Coffee beans are not really beans at all but berries from the coffee tree bush.

Read More Here

Also See: Your New Workout Partner: You Don’t Have To Quit Coffee When You’re Living A Healthy Lifestyle & So This Is Happening: Starbucks Plans To Serve Side Of Race Relations With Coffee

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!