Faith And Spirit
Bishop Secular Explains Why “Soulmate” Is A Noun [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bishop Secular says a soulmate can be a good thing, or a bad thing, contrary to what we’re told of the word in fairytales and romantic comedies. The truth is, the word “soulmate,” is a noun like any other. Click on the audio player to hear him explain further on the concept of a “soulmate,” on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Bishop Secular Explains Why “Soulmate” Is A Noun [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Bishop Secular , soulmate

