Game On Wednesday: Tips to Live, Remain & Dwell on all That’s Good

Follow @randimyles2go

You’re seeing the fruit of your labor… God’s promises are activated in your life… how do you keep that zeal? What does it take to remain and dwell on the good the Apostle Paul talks about in Philippians 4:8? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business, Technical and Leadership Institute has tips to help us all live, remain and dwell on all that’s good … It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/game-on-wednesday-dwell-on-good.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: The 5 P’s to Educational Readiness & Game On Wednesday: Move Out of Your Comfort Zone with These 5 Tips

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!