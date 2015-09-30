CLOSE
Interviews
Home

Alexis Spight: “You Don’t Have To Look A Certain Way To Be Saved” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Alexis Spight joins Yolanda Adams  in studio to talk about her career and goals; plus, she tells us she can throw down in the kitchen, and we are so ready for a plate!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear her chat with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about her red hair, what she wants her legacy to be, what she likes to do in her free time and more in this exclusive interview!  

RELATED: Alexis Spight Discusses Being Transparent On Her New Album “Dear Diary” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Alexis Spight “Go This Way” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Alexis Spight “Steady” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

    this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/yolanda-adams-interviews/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/572570View gallery

    Alexis Spight: “You Don’t Have To Look A Certain Way To Be Saved” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    Alexis Spight , hair , Interviews , saved

    comments – add yours
    Photos
    See All Photos
    Trending
    Latest
    Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
    James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
     3 months ago
    04.19.19
    Evening of Praise and Worship
    Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
     4 months ago
    04.05.19
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
     5 months ago
    03.08.19
    The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
    Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
     10 months ago
    10.08.18
    Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
    HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
     10 months ago
    09.26.18
    Praise In Park 2016
    [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
     10 months ago
    09.21.18
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
     1 year ago
    05.31.18
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
     1 year ago
    03.19.18
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
     1 year ago
    03.12.18
    Eric Deon
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
     1 year ago
    03.05.18
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close