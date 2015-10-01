Great American Quotes from President Jimmy Carter on his 91st Birthday

Via: Reader’s Digest

Jimmy Carter said he wanted to stick to his usual routine as much as possible after revealing he had cancer that had spread to his brain back in August. He’s doing just that. We salute our 39th President of the United States with some of his Great American quotes on his 91st Birthday.

On American values

Our American values are not luxuries, but necessities—not the salt in our bread, but the bread itself.

A melting pot

We have become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.

Our strong nation

A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others.

Liberty

The love of liberty is a common blood that flows in our American veins.

