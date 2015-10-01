Christian Pastors Join Other Faith Leaders in Praising Oprah Winfrey’s New “Belief” TV Series

via: Black Christian News

Oprah Winfrey hosted over 100 faith and spiritual leaders for a special advance screening of the upcoming landmark television series “Belief,” which explores faith and spirituality around the world, airing seven consecutive nights October 18-24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. The screening and dinner brought together a diverse group of some of the world’s most prominent faith leaders and cultural influencers to preview the “Belief” series, which explores the uniqueness of individual faith traditions and examines the threads of common humanity that bind us together.

After the screening, some of the faith leaders and attendees took to social media to share their thoughts on the series:

Bishop Joseph Walker, Senior Pastor of the Mt. Zion Baptist Mega-Church in Nashville, TN

Prepare yourself for an experience of a lifetime. @Oprah@OWNTV have produced a series that will ignite a much needed conversation about tolerance, faith and love. As a faith leader I was changed forever. As a theologian I am reminded of what Soren Kierkegaard said ‘every mental act is composed of doubt and belief, but it is belief that is the positive, it is belief that sustains thought and holds the world together.’ World get ready. It will be an October experience to remember.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs, President of T’ruah, Rabbis for Human Rights

An amazing night watching premiere of @Oprah #belief series with other religious leaders. Overwhelmed by powerful stories of faith.

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Senior Pastor of New Psalmist Baptist Church

Encouraging everyone to see #Belief starting in October on OWN!! God speaks to the world through faith and this will bless all people everywhere!

Oprah Winfrey presents “Belief,” a landmark television event exploring humankind’s ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves. This groundbreaking original series invites viewers to witness some of the world’s most fascinating spiritual journeys through the eyes of the believers.

The Seven Night Television Event Premieres Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

