Parents: Facts About Your Teen’s Dating Life in the Digital Age

Developing relationships, especially the romantic kind, are a fundamental part of growing up. Social media and mobile technology now permeate the lives of many teens, including their romantic relationships. A new Pew Research Center survey of 13- t0 17-year-olds examines how teens flirt, date and even break up in the digital age.

1. When it comes to meeting romantic partners, most teens do this offline. Only 8% of teens say they have met a romantic partner online. For the small share of teen daters who have met a romantic partner over the internet, Facebook was cited more than any other social media site as a way that teens connect with potential partners.

2. Aside from in-person flirting, social media is the most common way teens express interest in someone they have a crush on. Although most teen romantic relationships do not start online, digital platforms serve as an important tool for flirting and showing romantic interest. Half of teens (50%) say they have friended someone on Facebook or another social media site as a way to show romantic interest, while 47% have expressed attraction by liking, commenting on or interacting with that person on social media. Additionally, 55% of teens say they show interest in someone by flirting with them in person. Teens also flirt by sharing something funny or interesting with their crush online (46%) or sending flirtatious messages (31%). Less popular flirting tactics include making their crush a music playlist (11%), sending flirty or sexy pictures or videos of themselves (10%) or making a video (7%).

3. Texting is by far the most frequent way teens interact with their romantic partner. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of teen daters say they spend time texting with their partner daily. Among teens who have had relationships, talking on the phone (39%) ranks second for everyday interactions, followed by instant messaging (29%), being together in person (21%), social media (21%) and messaging apps (20%). Fewer teen daters interact daily with their romantic partner by video chatting, emailing or playing video games.

