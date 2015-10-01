Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman who is in a long-term relationship with a man that really seems to be working out; her child likes him, her family likes him and he’s got everything she thinks she’s looking for in a husband. But there’s just one little thing standing between her and a perfect marriage- or is it so little? Listen to the audio player to hear the advice she gets in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Get more of Professor Wiley’s hilarious commentary and advice here and tune into “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9 a.m. CST!

RELATED: What To Do With Kids Who Act Up In Children’s Church [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Professor Wiley Gives Musical Advice To Husband Who Really Messed Up [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:Professor Wiley On How To Deal With A College Student Upgrade [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/ask-professor-wiley/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/513942View gallery

Marriage Only Magnifies Who A Person Really Is [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com