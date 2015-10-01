CLOSE
Marcus D. Wiley Hits The Road With Gospel Superstars For Festival Of Praise Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our very own Marcus D. Wiley is about to hit the road with one of the biggest tours of the year! Headlined by big names like, Fred Hammond and Kim Burrell and many, many, more, The Festival of Praise Tour will also include Marcus! From Houston to Brooklyn, tickets are on sale now! Click on the audio player to hear all the information on this explosive tour!

Click on the audio player to hear Lexi share the good news of exactly how “Wanna Be Happy” made history this past wf Inside Inspiration!

Click here for more Inside Inspiration and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

    Marcus D. Wiley Hits The Road With Gospel Superstars For Festival Of Praise Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

