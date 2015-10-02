CLOSE
Sanctified Sermon: When A Gift Makes You Want To Give [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley explains that you can’t just preach from the bible, you have to live it! Nowadays, we celebrate birthdays with gifts, but the way we give gifts just isn’t the same as the biblical days. Listen to this Sanctified Sermon to hear more in this exclusive clips!

Click here for more Sanctified Sermons and listen each morning to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9am CST!

