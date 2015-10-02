What Would You Do If A Friend Tried To Make Money Off Of You? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

What would you do if a friend you trusted tried to make money off of you? Would you forgive them, or cut them off? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said they would do in that situation in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

