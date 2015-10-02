CLOSE
Christians Were Singled Out For Death By Oregon Shooter

The gunman who killed nine and wounded seven others at Umpqua Community College in Oregon asked his victims whether they were Christian – and then executed them if they answered yes, according to witnesses.

Mainstream media is avoiding the actual wording used by  the young man.

Here is what Chris Harper-Mercer said to his victims just before he killed them: “Are you Christian?” After they stood up he said, “Good, because you’re Christian, you are going to see God in just about one second.” He then shot them. Another eyewitness account said that after he asked if they were Christian, “then they were shot in the head. If they said no, or didn’t answer, they were shot in the legs.”

The father of one of the victims spoke to his daughter, Anastasia Boylan, before she went into surgery. “I’ve been waiting to do this for years,” he said she recalled the gunman saying before shooting Anastasia’s teacher point blank, according to CNN.

How very sad that Christians are being profiled this way. All around the world Christian lives are being forfeited. They are being tossed out of their homes, executed in the streets and ignored and chastised for beliefs.

Matthew 5:10-12

Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.


What a very sad time we live in.There have been countless stories of persecuted Christians who have died without seeing the fruits of their labor. However, God know all that has been and all that is to come. Our labor is not in vain, it is in His hands.

Christians Were Singled Out For Death By Oregon Shooter was originally published on elev8.com

