The Dangers of Church Lingo

via: Relevant Magazine

Our words matter

There’s nothing like experiencing a God-thing while fellowshipping intentionally and unpacking a passage of Scripture with a missional mindset.

If you understood that, then congratulations! You’re at least conversational in Christian lingo. (Also, that’s impressive, because that was a very confusing sentence.)

We use all kinds of words in church circles that we don’t elsewhere. Some come from the Bible, some don’t. And on the surface, they’re pretty harmless—they all refer to good things, right?

Hear: Bishop Secular On People Who Don’t Know If They Want To Join The Church [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

But the words we choose matter. And if we’re not careful with how we use it, church lingo can be dangerous. Here are a few reasons why:

It Creates an Insider-Outsider Culture

Imagine that you’re going to church for the first time. The parking lot attendant directs you to a front-row space. A friendly greeter opens the door for you. Someone behind a counter offers you free coffee. There are even donuts! This place could not be more welcoming.

Then you sit down in the sanctuary, and everyone suddenly starts speaking Dutch.

Lingo also has its pitfalls when everyone is familiar with the words being used. Consider this exchange: Dude: Hey man, how are things going in your walk with God? Man: Dude, I really just need to stop striving and start thriving, you know? Dude: Man, that’s awesome. There’s nothing inherently wrong with what Man said. It might even be true. Maybe. But when you drill down, what did Man actually say?

There’s no quicker way to alienate someone than to speak in a way they don’t understand. And we might not be speaking Dutch (unless you attend church in the Netherlands, in which case, hallo!). But we have a whole arsenal of words at our disposal that would be unfamiliar to a person who’s unfamiliar with church.

See: J. Drew Sheard II on Drums at Cali Worship Center Years After Saying He Felt Judged by ‘Church People’

So what’s the solution? We can find a great model in Acts 8:26-40. Philip encounters a man from Ethiopia who was reading the Book of Isaiah. When Philip asks the man if he understands what he’s reading, the man replies, “How can I unless someone explains it to me?” (v. 31). And so Philip does, and he uses it as a way to not just help the man understand what he had read, but to tell him about Jesus, as well (v. 35).

The man wanted to learn—he was reading Scripture on his way home from worshipping in Jerusalem—but he needed to hear about Jesus in language that made sense to him. And we have the opportunity to do the same thing for people who are new to our churches as Philip did for the Ethiopian man.

READ MORE HERE

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!