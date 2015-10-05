Bishop Secular Explains How Tours Can Lead To Band Break Ups [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

When Bishop Secular was on tour, preaching from city to city, it made him understand exactly how tour life could be trying enough to break up bands! Click on the audio player to hear what his qualms were with life on his tour bus, on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

