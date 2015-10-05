CLOSE
Family
HomeFamily

Prayers To Pray To Break Financial Curses And Increase Financial Blessing

0 reads
Leave a comment
black coupe smiling

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Although the Bible is very clear in 1 Timothy 6:10 that “the love of money is the root of all evil,” it is also clear from Psalm 11:1-3 that “wealth and riches are for those that fear the Lord”.

It is God’s desire to see His children move in great authority through building and distributing wealth. But what do you do when you can’t even get past living paycheck to paycheck?

What do you do when every time you get a financial breakthrough there is another setback waiting on the other side? What do you do when you just feel like your finances are cursed and getting stable is a distant miracle?

You must stand upon God’s Word and pray these things through. It is not God’s will for you to live in despair, nor for the poverty mentality to have its way with you. Here are 4 prayers to pray to break financial curses and increase financial blessings over your life.

  1. Father, I stand upon Philippians 4:19 which states, “My God will meet my needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus”. I thank you that I do not have to put trust in my ability to meet my needs, but I put my trust in Your ability to effectively work through me.
  1. Father, I stand upon Psalm 34:10 that declares “the lions may grow weak and hungry but those who seek the Lord shall lack no good thing.” Lord as I seek your face I am believing that I and my family will lack no good thing.

Read two more prayers here.

Make sure to read:

Make sure to join our Facebook.

Prayers To Pray To Break Financial Curses And Increase Financial Blessing was originally published on elev8.com

family finances , family life

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close