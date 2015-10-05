Prayers To Pray To Break Financial Curses And Increase Financial Blessing

Although the Bible is very clear in 1 Timothy 6:10 that “the love of money is the root of all evil,” it is also clear from Psalm 11:1-3 that “wealth and riches are for those that fear the Lord”.

It is God’s desire to see His children move in great authority through building and distributing wealth. But what do you do when you can’t even get past living paycheck to paycheck?

What do you do when every time you get a financial breakthrough there is another setback waiting on the other side? What do you do when you just feel like your finances are cursed and getting stable is a distant miracle?

You must stand upon God’s Word and pray these things through. It is not God’s will for you to live in despair, nor for the poverty mentality to have its way with you. Here are 4 prayers to pray to break financial curses and increase financial blessings over your life.

Father, I stand upon Philippians 4:19 which states, “My God will meet my needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus”. I thank you that I do not have to put trust in my ability to meet my needs, but I put my trust in Your ability to effectively work through me.

Father, I stand upon Psalm 34:10 that declares “the lions may grow weak and hungry but those who seek the Lord shall lack no good thing.” Lord as I seek your face I am believing that I and my family will lack no good thing.

