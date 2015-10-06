Erica Campbell ‘Dream Come True’ Performancing With The Winans & The Clark Sisters

via: EEW MAGAZINE GOSPEL NEWS

It was during Howard University’s 92nd annual Homecoming celebration, that a dream came true for gospel artist Erica Campbell.

The award-winning vocalist got the chance to share the stage with gospel royalty she has admired since childhood.

Such an amazing night! God is faithful! I’ve always dreamed of being on stage with the Winans and the Clark Sisters!! It happened tonight!! — Erica Campbell (@ImEricaCampbell) October 5, 2015

“Such an amazing night! God is faithful!” the Mary Mary singer turned solo performer wrote on Instagram in celebration of her performance with The Winans and The Clark Sisters.

The gospel show took place Sunday, Oct. 4 at Cramton Auditorium on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC.

In a shared video, the two legendary groups Campbell said she has “always dreamed of being on stage with,” are seen backing her up on stage as she sings “It’s Time,” the Winans’ 90’s mega hit.

