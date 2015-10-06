CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
#YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands

Christians posted #YesImAChristian on social media  following the mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon where a gunman reportedly asked students if they were Christian before he killed nine. Christianity involves  community.Christianity is pretty simple. It’s all about one life, the life of Jesus the Son of God. The Bible teaches that Jesus was God Himself, come to live in His world as a human. If you proclaim Jesus Chris as Savior and follow his teachings you are Christian.

Last week nine people faced a simple question: Are You a Christian?  They paid the ultimate price. Death. Yesterday, #YesImAChristian trended.
Here are just a few of the amazing emotional answers:

One of the most shocking acts on our souls  came from last week’s massacre. You  can read the horrible details in our story Christians Were Singled Out For Death By Oregon Shooter. 

“If it is true that the gunman singled out victims because of their religious beliefs, it is deeply troubling and a reminder of the danger posed by those who harbor hatred and prejudice in their hearts,” said Hilary Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Northwest division.

President Barack Obama is  scheduled to visit Roseburg and Umpqua Community College

following the Oregon college shooting tragedy On Friday. While there are no details currently available about the president’s visit, it is likely that he will continue to call for tighter gun control laws, as many agencies have done in the wake of the Oregon college shooting.

#YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands was originally published on elev8.com

