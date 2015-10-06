Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Boot Camp Pays You To Attend!

via: ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com

Last week we heard Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, from The Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC), say he will be holding a series of boot camps to get listeners in better shape financially. That way, you can take advantage of these great housing incentives in metro Detroit. Well, the time is now to sign up… and when you complete the program… you receive a monetary blessing.

Find out how much, and how to take part here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/mansa-musa-75-dollar-incentive.mp3

To sign up for October’s Financial Boot camps, going to MoneySmartlife.org sign up or call 313-626-SMART (7627)

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Preparing to Take Advantage of Financial Opportunities & Take Control Tuesday: Tithing & Buying a Home… You Could Do Both

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!