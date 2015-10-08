CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
CeCe Winans Still Trying to Come to Grip With Tragic Deaths of Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina

via: Black Christian News

CeCe Winans believes gospel music can bring you to the heights of tranquility, even when you’re in the depths of despair. The multi-award winning gospel artist was after all, one of Whitney Houston’s closest friends, and was godmother to her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. One might imagine a double tragedy like that would test her own faith.

“I don’t think there [are] any words to describe a loss like that,” she said quietly. “I still can’t believe it. At the same time, I guess you’re just not surprised when drugs are involved in anybody’s life. Most of the time it doesn’t turn out well. I pray for the family. I still can’t believe Whitney’s gone, but now to see that Bobbi Kris is gone too … you just can’t even come to grips with it.

“When you hear and see things like [mass shootings at Columbine, New Town and Oregon], it lets you know how bad we need our faith. Without faith we’re not going to make it. We need God real bad. That would be my response. Don’t lose your faith [in the face of tragedy]. Find it.”

CeCe Winans has been a gospel singer so long she never had a chance to explore other options. One can’t help wondering what an alternate life might have been.

“If I wasn’t a gospel singer I guess I would be doing what I’m doing now – which I did not know I would be doing – and that’s pastoring a church with my husband. Beyond that, I’d probably just be a wife and mother, because God knows that’s a fulltime job.”

Also See: BeBe & CeCe Winans Join Gospel Hall of Fame

 

