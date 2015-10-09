Fantasia Gets Her Work Out on with Tasha Cobbs’ ‘This Is The Freedom’ [[Video]]

via: eewmagazine.com

Need some motivation to get that cardio in? Well, American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino has just the thing.

The newly married singer uploaded an Instagram video of her running on the treadmill to the sounds of gospel singer Tasha Cobbs.

The 31-year-old “Lose To Win,” chanteuse captioned the brief snippet, “Thanks Tasha Cobb [sic] for the Good Late Night Cardio Motivation.”

In the background, the Motown Gospel artist’s uplifting song, “This Is The Freedom,” from her chart-topping One Place Live album, is heard blaring.

See: One Place Live: Tasha Cobbs Talks About Her New Live Album

Cobbs’ popular sophomore release debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and is the most streamed gospel album of 2015.

Barrino, who happily introduced the tune to her unfamiliar fans, has never been shy about professing her love of gospel music.

Read More Here

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!