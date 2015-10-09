CLOSE
James Earl Jones & Cicely Tyson On Broadway Together For The First Time In 50 Years [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The incredible James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson, both Tony-award winning legends of TV, film and the stage, are returning to Broadway to play opposite each other in the Pulitzer winning play, “The Gin Game!” Click on the audio player to hear more information and find out how to get your tickets now!

Click on the audio player to hear Lexi share the awesome details on that and much more in this edition of Inside Inspiration!

