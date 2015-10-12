CLOSE
Movies
Home

Sherri Shepherd Explains Why ‘Woodlawn’ Is A Great Film For Christians And Non-Christians

0 reads
Leave a comment
Woodlawn

Source: Woodlawan Film / Pure Flix

Sherri Shepherd plays legendary running back Tony Nathan’s mother in new film ‘Woodlawn‘.

The movie is based on the true story that happened in 1973, right when Woodlawn High School integrated for the first time. They’d integrated in the 60’s but not in a big way. I think 500 kids were shipped into the school and it was a tough time for Woodlawn. And this player emerged out it, Tony Nathan. He was on the front page every day, he was a big name for Alabama and it helped unify the city.

The game was Jeff Rutledge versus Tony Nathan and more than 40,000 people showed up to watch the two teams play.

In a recent interview Sherri Shepherd cleared up why this film is for believers and non-believers alike, that God will use this film to have an impact in Hollywood.

“Some would describe Hollywood as a place of darkness,” Shepherd said, “but God would have us know he brings light to dark places. Movies can reach a broad, wide range of people from all backgrounds, ethnicities, gender – what a great medium to proclaim the name of Jesus with an amazing story.”

Woodlawn hits theaters this coming Friday.

Sherri Shepherd Explains Why ‘Woodlawn’ Is A Great Film For Christians And Non-Christians was originally published on elev8.com

Sherri Shepherd , Woodlawn

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close