Kane Madison is an architect working in Los Angeles while his doppelganger-like spirit, an eighteenth century Ronin, wanders a parallel netherworld of masked demons and Japanese swordsmen. When tragedy strikes, Kane embarks on a journey of faith which prompts the Ronin to seek out his true master in the spirit world… both will face many battles along their intertwining roads towards peace.

Follow @Elev8Official

Watch the trailer below:

Check your local theaters for this stunning film.

Make sure to read:

First Look At First Christian Samurai Movie ‘Masterless’ [VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com