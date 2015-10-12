CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

After 35 Years, BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel Prepares for One Last Season

0 reads
Leave a comment

via: blackchristiannews.com

It had been rumored for a while, but when BET announced that this season of Bobby Jones Gospel—a show that premiered in 1980—would be its swan song, was the host sad?

Bobby Jones International Gospel Industry Retreat

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“Oh my goodness, it’s like losing a child,” said Jones by phone last week. Then he chuckled and the chuckle turned into a giggle, then into about 15 seconds of outright laughter. He acknowledged that the show had accomplished so much in 35 years that it was impossible not to feel sad, but that the pride in a job well done outweighed the sadness.

SEE: Petition Launched to Save Bobby Jones Gospel

Bobby Jones Gospel, which airs Sunday mornings on BET, is a pioneering show not only in gospel but also in music television in general. One of the longest-continuously-running shows on cable, it premiered a year before MTV launched. The show features performances and in-depth interviews and has served as a springboard to fame for some of today’s leading performers, including Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, Mary Mary and Kirk Franklin. The show has played an integral part in a recording boom that took gospel from the fringes to being a prominent genre with nearly 30 million records sold in 2008, before streaming and the Great Recession took its toll on the music industry.

READ MORE HERE

ALSO SEE: Bobby Jones Says Goodbye After 30+ Years Of The Bobby Jones Gospel Show

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”

Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at

ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel

Artists!

[ione_prom

BET's Bobby Jones Gospel , Bobby Jones , bobby jones gospel , Last Season of Bobby Jones Gospel

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close