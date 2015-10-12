After 35 Years, BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel Prepares for One Last Season

via: blackchristiannews.com

It had been rumored for a while, but when BET announced that this season of Bobby Jones Gospel—a show that premiered in 1980—would be its swan song, was the host sad?

“Oh my goodness, it’s like losing a child,” said Jones by phone last week. Then he chuckled and the chuckle turned into a giggle, then into about 15 seconds of outright laughter. He acknowledged that the show had accomplished so much in 35 years that it was impossible not to feel sad, but that the pride in a job well done outweighed the sadness.

Bobby Jones Gospel, which airs Sunday mornings on BET, is a pioneering show not only in gospel but also in music television in general. One of the longest-continuously-running shows on cable, it premiered a year before MTV launched. The show features performances and in-depth interviews and has served as a springboard to fame for some of today’s leading performers, including Yolanda Adams, Smokie Norful, Mary Mary and Kirk Franklin. The show has played an integral part in a recording boom that took gospel from the fringes to being a prominent genre with nearly 30 million records sold in 2008, before streaming and the Great Recession took its toll on the music industry.

