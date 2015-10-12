Behind any person who has accomplished anything, is a person who inspired them to reach for their goals! For most of us, there’s a teach who fulfilled that spot in our hearts. Which teacher did that for you? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said about the teachers they’ll never forget on this edition of AV’s Say What!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

RELATED: Teachers Hand Out “Ghetto” Award Certificates To 8th Graders

RELATED: 5 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Teachers

RELATED: Black Chicago Teachers Accuse City School System Of Racism

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/avs-say-what-you-want-to-say/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/893409View gallery

Which Teacher Had The Greatest Impact On Your Life? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com