Who Won the Democratic Debate in Vegas?

This is the moment when Hillary Clinton won Tuesday night’s Democratic debate: “I’m a progressive,” she said, “But I’m a progressive who likes to get things done.”

Clinton went on to talk about how she has worked with Republicans to pass the Children’s Health Insurance Program, a bona-fide progressive victory. The message was: The way to advance progressive goals is not to toss off an ideologically satisfying wish-list of grandiose government programs and expect the country to suddenly fall into agreement, it is to admit that policymaking demands a sense of nuance and of the possible. Clinton made the case that she offers much more than political triangulation and an e-mail scandal. She argued that she offers thoughtfulness and competence — and that this does not make her an ideological turncoat.

“I’m not taking a backseat to anyone on my values, my principles and the results that I get,” she declared, before saying she would target additional federal spending at people who really need it rather than promising massive expansions of government programs in order to offer benefits to rich as well as poor. Bernie Sanders responded that he would radically raise taxes on the rich to pay for new universal entitlements, which can’t justify poorly targeted programs and is beyond politically impossible.

