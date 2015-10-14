Game On Wednesday: 5 Tips on Dominating Your Circumstances

Stop letting your circumstances get the best of you! How do you do that? Dr. Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute has five tips to help us dominate our circumstances and situations … you can get through… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/game-on-wednesday-circumstances.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Game On Leadership Institute, Log onto: GameOnDr.com or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Also Hear: Game On Wednesday: Transitioning From Good to Great & Game On Wednesday: Tips to Live, Remain & Dwell on all That’s Good

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!