Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

Many kitchen challenged people when asked about their cooking skills typically joke about their go to skill of being able to boil water. Great thing about this Omelet In A Bag recipe, boiling water is the only thing you need to know how to do!

Suggested Ham and Cheddar Omelet In A Bag Ingredients

2 Large Eggs

1/4 cup ham

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Hand full of peppers

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

For topping the finished omelet: 1/4 cup salsa Spoon of sour cream



Note: Feel free to customize ingredients as these are only suggested.

