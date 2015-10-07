CLOSE
Recipes
Home

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

0 reads
Leave a comment

Many kitchen challenged people when asked about their cooking skills typically joke about their go to skill of being able to boil water. Great thing about this Omelet In A Bag recipe, boiling water is the only thing you need to know how to do!

Suggested Ham and Cheddar Omelet In A Bag Ingredients

  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1/4 cup ham
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Hand full of peppers
  • Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
  • For topping the finished omelet:
    • 1/4 cup salsa
    • Spoon of sour cream

Note: Feel free to customize ingredients as these are only suggested.

Click here for directions

Chicken Marsala [RECIPE]

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

 

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe was originally published on KissDetroit.com

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close