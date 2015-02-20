The greatest thing about this Chicken Marsala recipe, besides the taste, is the timing-start to finish, done in UNDER 30 minutes!
Chicken Marsala Ingredients:
1lb boneless skinless chicken breast tenderloins or 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves.
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup Italian flavor bread crumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter. I use Land O Lakes Garlic & Herb Butter Spread. It’s DEFINITELY worth running to the store to get it. So much flavor!
1 cup mushrooms sliced. Any type of mushroom can be used. I prefer organic baby portobella mushrooms or baby bellas as they compliment the wine well.
1/2 cup Marsala wine. I have made this with both Marsala cooking wine (Holland House – Marsala Cooking Wine, which will run you a few dollars) as well as an authentic Marsala wine-Both are delish!
1/2 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, typically half a lemon squeezed.
1 tablespoon parsley.
