Bishop Secular Explains Why A 14-Year-Old Was Knocked Out In Church [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]





A 14 year old was knocked in out in church- by her own mother! Bishop Secular hilariously explains why. Click on the audio player to hear what he said on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

