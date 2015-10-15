CLOSE
YAMS
Home

Trinity Dawson On Transitioning From Football To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fresh new gospel artist Trinity Dawson tells Yolanda Adams and the rest of the morning show family all about himself and his upbringing!  

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He explains how he went from college football player to gospel singer! Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

RELATED: Tahj Mowry: From College Football Player To “Baby Daddy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg’s Son Quits UCLA Football To Focus On A Movie Career

RELATED: Should The Penn State Football Program Be Shut Down? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/yolanda-adams-interviews/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/900951View gallery
     

    Trinity Dawson On Transitioning From Football To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    Football , gospel , trinity dawson

    comments – add yours
    Photos
    See All Photos
    Trending
    Latest
    Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
    James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
     3 months ago
    04.19.19
    Evening of Praise and Worship
    Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
     4 months ago
    04.05.19
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
    Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
     5 months ago
    03.08.19
    The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
    Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
     10 months ago
    10.08.18
    Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
    HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
     10 months ago
    09.26.18
    Praise In Park 2016
    [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
     10 months ago
    09.21.18
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
    Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
     1 year ago
    05.31.18
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
    Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
     1 year ago
    03.19.18
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
     1 year ago
    03.12.18
    Eric Deon
    Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
     1 year ago
    03.05.18
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close