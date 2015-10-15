0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
1 teaspoon olive oil $
1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp $
2 to 3 teaspoons toasted ground cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, cleaned and picked
3/4 cup sour cream
1 bunch green onions, sliced $
1 (9-ounce) bag yellow, white, or blue corn tortilla chips $
3 cups grated pepper Jack cheese
1/2 cup sliced pickled jalapeño
this_permalink = “https://myhoustonmajic.com/category/food-recipes/roberts-recipes/”; this_site = “https://myhoustonmajic.com”;https://myhoustonmajic.com//embed/playlist/3196891View gallery
Shrimp-and-Crab Nachos Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours