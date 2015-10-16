Oprah Discusses Bible with Late Show Host Stephen Colbert [[Video]]

Via: Relevant Magazine

TV host and network executive Oprah Winfrey recently visited The Late Show to talk about her network’s upcoming series about world religions called Belief. While chatting with host (who is a devout Catholic), Oprah discussed her passion for the Christian Scriptures. Colbert said that his favorite verse is Matthew 6:27, Oprah explained why Psalms 37:4 means the most to her.

