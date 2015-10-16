CLOSE
YAMS
Dr. Chris Hartwell: Prayer Is Not Just Talking To God, It’s Listening [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show guest Dr. Christopher Hartwell of the Crossroad Community Church discusses the fact that its easy to read the word, or pray to God, hear only what we’ve been taught and what we understand, rather than hearing God’s word for what it is.  Listen to Dr. Hartwell’s tips on opening our minds and hearts in order to do that!

