Take This Quiz: ‘Which Villainess Said…”

via: BibleGateway.com

Also See: Oprah Discusses Bible with Late Show Host Stephen Colbert [[Video]] & Points Of Power: What Giving Up Tells God [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

More Here

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!