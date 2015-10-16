CLOSE
Gospel
Travis Greene ‘Intentional’ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Travis Greene

Sought-after for his music ministry and serving a wide range of audiences as a youth pastor and worship leader, Travis Greene continues a busy slate this year. Following performances that included appearing at Bishop T.D. Jakes MegaFest and on BET’s “Sunday Best” star-studded finale Travis brings us an uplifting video. He now readies his album and releases this video

Intentional  will be on his new album ‘The Hill’ hitting streets on October 30, 2015.

