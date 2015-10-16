Sought-after for his music ministry and serving a wide range of audiences as a youth pastor and worship leader, Travis Greene continues a busy slate this year. Following performances that included appearing at Bishop T.D. Jake’s MegaFest and on BET’s “Sunday Best” star-studded finale Travis brings us an uplifting video. He now readies his album and releases this video

Follow @Elev8Official

Intentional will be on his new album ‘The Hill’ hitting streets on October 30, 2015.

Don’t miss these great stories:

Make sure to read these stories.

Make sure that you are part of our Facebook family!

Travis Greene ‘Intentional’ [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com