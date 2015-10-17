‘SOUL TRAIN AWARDS’ 2015 Gospel Nominees Names Gospel’s Faves

The nominees for SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 have been announced. The show will celebrate and honor R&B’s finest and most soulful artists on November 6, 2015 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The show will honor artists in 12 different categories. This year it is part of an even bigger experience.

The SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 is part of Soul Train Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino and Mandalay Bay.

Here are the nominees for the best in gospel 2015.

Best Gospel and/or Inspirational Song

ERICA CAMPBELL – MORE LOVE

– MORE LOVE FRED HAMMOND FT. BREEANN HAMMOND – I WILL TRUST

FT. BREEANN HAMMOND – I WILL TRUST KIRK FRANKLIN – WANNA BE HAPPY?

– WANNA BE HAPPY? LECRAE – ALL I NEED IS YOU

– ALL I NEED IS YOU MARVIN SAPP – YES YOU CAN

You as a music fan can be there to enjoy the fun! The weekend includes the following events:

Thursday, November 5: GRAMMY Foundation Entertainment Panel with industry professionals followed by 2015 Soul Train Kickoff & Welcome Party at Mandalay Bay Casino that evening

Friday, November 6: SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015, followed by Soul Train Weekend Late Night Party at LIGHT nightclub

Saturday, November 7: Soul Train Weekend Charity Golf Classic at Bali Hai Golf resort, followed by Soul Train Weekend Concert Featuring R.Kelly with special guest Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Packages are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com, starting at $800. Individual tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, October 16 at 10am for the Centric Presents Soul Train Awards at Orleans Arena (orleansarena.com) and the Soul Train Weekend Concert featuring R. Kelly with special guest Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds (Ticketmaster.com). General admission tickets to the Soul Train Weekend Late Night Party at LIGHT nightclub will be available at a later date to be announced. Additional information and ticketing can be found at SoulTrainWeekend.com.

The SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 will air on Centric and BET Sunday, November 29th at 8PM ET.

