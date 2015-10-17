CLOSE
Gospel
Home

‘SOUL TRAIN AWARDS’ 2015 Gospel Nominees Names Gospel’s Faves

0 reads
Leave a comment
Erica Campbell

Source: More Love Video /My Block Records / My Block Records

The nominees for SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 have been announced. The show will celebrate and honor R&B’s finest and most soulful artists on November 6, 2015 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The show will honor artists in 12 different categories.  This year  it is part of an even bigger experience.

The SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 is part of Soul Train Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino and Mandalay Bay.

Here are the nominees for the best in gospel 2015.

Best Gospel and/or Inspirational Song

You as  a music fan can be  there to enjoy the fun! The weekend includes the following events:

  • Thursday, November 5: GRAMMY Foundation Entertainment Panel with industry professionals followed by 2015 Soul Train Kickoff & Welcome Party at Mandalay Bay Casino that evening
  • Friday, November 6: SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015, followed by Soul Train Weekend Late Night Party at LIGHT nightclub
  • Saturday, November 7: Soul Train Weekend Charity Golf Classic at Bali Hai Golf resort, followed by Soul Train Weekend Concert Featuring R.Kelly with special guest Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Packages are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com, starting at $800. Individual tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, October 16 at 10am for the Centric Presents Soul Train Awards at Orleans Arena (orleansarena.com) and the Soul Train Weekend Concert featuring R. Kelly with special guest Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds (Ticketmaster.com). General admission tickets to the Soul Train Weekend Late Night Party at LIGHT nightclub will be available at a later date to be announced. Additional information and ticketing can be found at SoulTrainWeekend.com.

The SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2015 will air on Centric and BET Sunday, November 29th at 8PM ET.

Make sure to read these other award stories:

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/gospel-music/&#8221;; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com&#8221;;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/1402453View gallery

Don’t forget to join our Facebook family!

‘SOUL TRAIN AWARDS’ 2015 Gospel Nominees Names Gospel’s Faves was originally published on elev8.com

Erica Campbell , Fred Hammond , kirk franklin , LeCrae , marvin sapp , Soul train awards

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close