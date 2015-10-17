CLOSE
Features
Home

New NBC Sitcom “Truth be Told” Takes On Religion And Race [FULL EPISODE]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Truth be Told

Source: Cast Photo / NBC

If you can think it, they will most likely say it in this unabashed new comedy about two diverse couples – Mitch (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Tracy (Vanessa Lachey), and Russell (Tone Bell) and Angie (Bresha Webb) – a fearless foursome who are both neighbors and best friends. As they navigate through life side by side, they can’t help but analyze and obsess about everything. From sex and race to anything else your parents told you never to talk about, absolutely no topic is out of bounds for this wildly outspoken group.

Mitch is a college ethics professor, which might explain why he goes through life with a heightened attention to justice. He knows he can’t change the world but is quite determined to change his corner of it. At his side is his beautiful wife of five years, Tracy, who by day is a tough-as-nails attorney, and by night a nurturing mom to their four-year-old daughter, Sadie.

Their best friends, Russell and Angie, live next door. Russell is Mitch’s male voice of reason. A stand-up comic, Russell has absolutely no fear when it comes to talking to someone or making a scene in public to prove his point. His new bride Angie is that spirited, special kind of woman, who while married to a guy that’s quite a handful, is able to go toe to toe with him at a moment’s notice.

These four friends love and support each other so much they can talk about any topic in the most honest, candid and humorous ways. They are the kind of conversations people have with their real friends.

Truth Be Told is based on the life of DJ Nash, who serves as writer and executive producer. Will Packer (“Ride Along”) and director Pam Fryman (“How I Met Your Mother”) also serve as executive producers. Truth Be Told is produced by Universal Television and Will Packer Productions.

Here is the first episode:

Check out these related stories:

Make sure to join our Facebook Family!

New NBC Sitcom “Truth be Told” Takes On Religion And Race [FULL EPISODE] was originally published on elev8.com

Bresha Webb , Mark Paul Gosselaar , Tone Bell , Truth Be Told , Vanessa Lachey

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close