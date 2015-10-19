Detroit Pastor Shoots & Kills Man During Church Service

via: clickondetroit.com

A pastor shot and killed a man armed with a brick during a church service on Sunday after the man threatened parishioners at the City of God Church on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

The shooting happened inside the church on Grand River Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

The 25-year-old man stormed into the church during a service wielding a brick. Police say the man was well known by the congregation and especially the pastor. The 36-year-old pastor pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times. Authorities say the pastor had been trying to help the man, but those efforts had gone south.

