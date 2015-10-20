CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

Four Signs a Pastor May Not Have the Congregation’s Best Interests at Heart

1 reads
Leave a comment

Finding the right pastor is a difficult process. Pastors need to be leaders, teachers, counselors, and at times, even disciplinarians. With so much responsibility, it’s important for a Church to know that those they put into leadership have the congregation’s best interests at heart. Unfortunately, more than a few individuals take up the position not to serve God, but further their own selfish agendas. Like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, beware these four pastors who bring untold calamity on whatever church they inhabit.

Hispanic pastor reading from Bible

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

The Salesman

“For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” – 2 Timothy 4:3

The Salesman doesn’t share the Gospel, he pitches it. To him, salvation is a commodity to be bought and sold, and the more repeat customers he can get the better. A common tactic of The Salesman is to offer Christianity as a “cure all” for every trouble in life, then ask for a generous “donation of faith” from the buyer. When things don’t improve, they encourage the buyer to take “greater steps of faith” by giving more money. Motivated by greed and personal gain, The Salesman takes God’s word and tries to brand it with their logo.

*For more information on The Salesman, click here

The Politician

“I urge you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and put obstacles in your way that are contrary to the teaching you have learned. Keep away from them.” – Romans 16:17

To The Politician, the Gospel is merely a tool for enacting public policy. By mixing faith with patriotism and the cultural mindset, The Politician tries to coerce the Church into promoting his ideals in the public square. The trouble is, his beliefs don’t always line up with the commands of scripture. Unsurprisingly, The Politician will focus on verses that support his views, while ignoring those that contradict them. Be warned, The Politician will manipulate liberals and conservatives alike to realize his vision of society.

READ MORE HERE

ALSO HEARWilliam McDowell, ‘God had to Embarrass Me Into’ Pastoring &  READChristian Pastors Join Other Faith Leaders in Praising Oprah Winfrey’s New “Belief” TV Series

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close