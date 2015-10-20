Four Signs a Pastor May Not Have the Congregation’s Best Interests at Heart

Finding the right pastor is a difficult process. Pastors need to be leaders, teachers, counselors, and at times, even disciplinarians. With so much responsibility, it’s important for a Church to know that those they put into leadership have the congregation’s best interests at heart. Unfortunately, more than a few individuals take up the position not to serve God, but further their own selfish agendas. Like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, beware these four pastors who bring untold calamity on whatever church they inhabit.

The Salesman

“For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” – 2 Timothy 4:3

The Salesman doesn’t share the Gospel, he pitches it. To him, salvation is a commodity to be bought and sold, and the more repeat customers he can get the better. A common tactic of The Salesman is to offer Christianity as a “cure all” for every trouble in life, then ask for a generous “donation of faith” from the buyer. When things don’t improve, they encourage the buyer to take “greater steps of faith” by giving more money. Motivated by greed and personal gain, The Salesman takes God’s word and tries to brand it with their logo.

The Politician

“I urge you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and put obstacles in your way that are contrary to the teaching you have learned. Keep away from them.” – Romans 16:17

To The Politician, the Gospel is merely a tool for enacting public policy. By mixing faith with patriotism and the cultural mindset, The Politician tries to coerce the Church into promoting his ideals in the public square. The trouble is, his beliefs don’t always line up with the commands of scripture. Unsurprisingly, The Politician will focus on verses that support his views, while ignoring those that contradict them. Be warned, The Politician will manipulate liberals and conservatives alike to realize his vision of society.

