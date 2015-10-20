Oprah Winfrey’s new special ‘Belief’ is truly educational, challenging and inspiring. discussion about belief and faith. The new series that started airing Sunday night is taking a deep dive into the belief systems of the world. It is a daring attempt to put a voice and faith to what makes the person essential breathe and aspire.

Follow @Elev8Official

Seven billion people, searching for connection, redemption, meaning. Oprah Winfrey presents the seven-night event, “Belief,” a groundbreaking television event exploring humankind’s ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves.

Journeying to the far reaches of the world, and to places cameras have rarely been, “Belief” searches the origins of diverse faiths and the heart of what really matters. From the epic to the intimate, webbed throughout each hour are stories of people on spiritual journeys, taking them to sacred spaces.

Watch the below discovery that will really make you think.

Belief airs each night at 8pm on OWN.

Here are two stories we have covered on the show thus far:

Join our Facebook Family!

Oprah Films 5 Unbelievable Things People Do In The Name Of Faith [VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com