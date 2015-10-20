CLOSE
Finance
HomeFinance

Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Update!

0 reads
Leave a comment

From the down payment assistance programs to financial wellness boot camps, Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, from The Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC), says you’re responding in a great way. But don’t worry, you can still reach out to the CDC for financial coaching… I mean… who doesn’t want to be good stewards of their money?

Listen here: 475077567

To sign up for the Financial Boot camps or services from the CDC going to MoneySmartlife.org sign up or call 313-626-SMART (7627)

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Boot Camp Pays You To Attend! & Take Control Tuesday: If You Were Given up to 15-Grand for a ‘Forgivable’ Down Payment You’d…

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC) , Credit scores , Detroit market , Finances , Financial Bootcamp , Financial Wellness , Home buying help , Mansa Musa , moneysmartlife.org , Preparing for financial incentives

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close