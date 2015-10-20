Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Update!

From the down payment assistance programs to financial wellness boot camps, Housing Counselor and Financial Coach Mansa Musa, from The Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC), says you’re responding in a great way. But don’t worry, you can still reach out to the CDC for financial coaching… I mean… who doesn’t want to be good stewards of their money?

Listen here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/mansa-musa-update.mp3

To sign up for the Financial Boot camps or services from the CDC going to MoneySmartlife.org sign up or call 313-626-SMART (7627)

Also Hear: Take Control Tuesday: Financial Wellness Boot Camp Pays You To Attend! & Take Control Tuesday: If You Were Given up to 15-Grand for a ‘Forgivable’ Down Payment You’d…

