Tethered by a String & Trust, Blind Sprinter & His Guide Make History

(LA Times) The shoelace is worn and frayed, with loops tied at each end. David Brown curls his fingers tightly around one loop, then Jerome Avery grabs the other.

“Four inches,” David says. “That’s all we have between us.”

The sprinters keep hold of the cord as they burst from the starting blocks, charging side-by-side down the track.

“Pick it up,” Jerome growls.

Their arms pump in unison and their legs churn in identical strides so that, on a hushed autumn morning, they sound like one person running. David moans with exertion.

“C’mon,” Jerome tells him. “Drive.”

David Brown sets a new Parapan Am Record timing 10.95 in the...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

No blind athlete has ever run 100 meters as fast as David. A relative newcomer to his sport, he recently broke the 11-second barrier, putting his best time fairly close to the 9.58 world record set by track superstar Usain Bolt.

There was no doubt in our minds after that. Yeah, this was going to be a lifetime match.

~David Brown, after he had success with guide runner Jerome Avery

Brown was 15 months old when Kawasaki disease attacked his eyes. Within five or so years, it became evident no treatment could stop the malady from slowly devouring his sight.

WatchFantasia Gets Her Work Out on with Tasha Cobbs’ ‘This Is The Freedom’ [[Video]]

Life changed for David, an optimistic kid who often punctuated his sentences with unexpected laughter.

“I always loved to play basketball,” he says. “But the ball started to find my face.”

His mother, Francine, insisted there would be “no sitting around.” In 2004, she moved David and his older sister from Kansas City to St. Louis so he could attend the Missouri School for the Blind, where he wrestled and played goalball, a sport for visually impaired athletes in which teams throw a ball that makes noise at each other’s goal.

SeeNFL Player Buys 53 Mammograms In Honor Of His Mother

A P.E. teacher noticed him racing classmates across the schoolyard and suggested he sign up for track.

“David was kind of skeptical at first,” Francine recalls. “But he eventually came into the light.”

READ MORE HERE

 

