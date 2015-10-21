CLOSE
Vice President Joe Biden Announces He Won’t Seek Presidency

Vice President Joe Biden ended months of intense speculation about his political future on Wednesday by announcing he wouldn’t seek the presidency, abandoning a dream he’s harbored for decades and putting Hillary Clinton in a stronger position to capture the Democratic nomination.

With his wife, Jill, and President Barack Obama at his side in the White House Rose Garden, Biden said the period of grieving his family has endured after the death of his son Beau meant that the window for a successful campaign “has closed.”

Still, Biden positioned himself as a defender of the Obama legacy and made clear he views himself as the best possible successor to the President. In tone, the remarks sounded like the kind of speech defending staunch Democratic values that he might have given had he reached the opposite conclusion.

ALSO SEEWashington Post Yanks Joe Biden Presidential Run Story After “Glitch”

“While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent,” he said in a speech that highlighted Democratic themes on income inequality along with a call for a national movement to cure cancer. “I intend to speak out clearly and forcefully, to influence as much as I can where we stand as a party and where we need to go as a nation.”

The question of whether Biden, 72, would enter the race has consumed Democrats for months, but in recent days, the vice president’s long period of deliberation had begun to frustrate some in the party — and there was rising pressure for him to declare his intentions. (via: CNN)

MORE HERE

 

