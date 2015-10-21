Chicken, Andouille, and Shrimp Jambalaya Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 pound andouille sausage, sliced
- 2 pounds boneless-skinless chicken thighs, cut in 1-inch cubes
- 1½ cups chopped onion
- 1½ cups chopped celery
- 1½ cups chopped green bell pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cups long-grain rice
- 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1½ pounds large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Garnish: chopped green onion
