YAMS
Pastor Timothy Sloan On What Happens If You’re Not Confident In God’s Word [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Stop looking to the outside for the answer! Pastor Timothy Sloan reminds us that everything we need is in God’s word, and that we must be confident in it.

He about how being armed with God’s word makes it God’s fight, not yours. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

Pastor Timothy Sloan On What Happens If You’re Not Confident In God’s Word [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

